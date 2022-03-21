Hunter education course offered April 19-23 in Leadore

An instructor-led hunter education course will be held in Leadore April 19-22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each evening, followed by a field exercise April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The course will be held at the Leadore School, 111 S. 3rd Street, and is designed for students ages 9 and older. This course will provide instruction on firearm handling and safety; hunting law and ethics; responsibilities towards landowners; hunting skills; wildlife identification; survival skills and first aid; and management and conservation.

Anyone born after January 1st, 1975 must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.

Space is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online at https://register-ed.com/events/view/180139 or visiting the Salmon Fish and Game office.