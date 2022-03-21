Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,989 in the last 365 days.

Hunter education course offered April 19-23 in Leadore

An instructor-led hunter education course will be held in Leadore April 19-22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each evening, followed by a field exercise April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The course will be held at the Leadore School, 111 S. 3rd Street, and is designed for students ages 9 and older.  This course will provide instruction on firearm handling and safety; hunting law and ethics; responsibilities towards landowners; hunting skills; wildlife identification; survival skills and first aid; and management and conservation.

Anyone born after January 1st, 1975 must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.  

Space is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online at https://register-ed.com/events/view/180139 or visiting the Salmon Fish and Game office.

You just read:

Hunter education course offered April 19-23 in Leadore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.