TrellisWare Announces Launch of TW Connect

Screenshot of the TW Connect dashboard where a TW Connect user, call sign “BRAVO-1”, is using the Push-to-Talk feature to communicate on the “COMMAND” talk group.

The mobile application offers customers a new way to interact with TrellisWare networks.

TrellisWare is excited for customers to receive this latest addition to our software application lineup with the launch of TW Connect.” — Matt Lappin, Product Manager User Systems

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., announced today the launch of its TW Connect mobile application that provides a reimagined approach to operating and controlling TrellisWare® radios. TW Connect is designed to be a user-friendly application in controlling TrellisWare radios from an Android™ device and enhances several existing features of the current TARC application.

A refreshed design makes TW Connect a more stable and fast application, as well as provides a more intuitive user experience. TW Connect also adds new features that offer enhanced communications for users that wish to operate more covertly than previously capable.

TrellisWare’s TW Connect newest feature set includes:

• Improved User Experience – With TW Connect, the TrellisWare radio can now be fully operated through an Android device. This allows the radio to be stored in a pack and then remotely connected using an Android device via WiFi or cable. The enhanced user experience enables the selection of communications presets, voice talk groups, and radio settings from the mobile application.

• Push-to-Talk (PTT) Capability – Users can communicate over the radio solely through the Android device with on-screen PTT capability or by leveraging the PTT function of an Android device (if equipped). Radio voice communications are now similar to how people interact with their smartphones, by leveraging earbuds featuring Bluetooth®wireless technology, paired with the Android device.

• TSM™ Network Status At-A-Glance – TW Connect also provides users a quick view of TSM network utilization and activity from an Android device via the connected TrellisWare radio.

In conjunction with the TrellisWare Network Controller (TNC), users now have the most capable network tools at their fingertips to operate a TrellisWare network more efficiently.

"TrellisWare is excited for customers to receive this latest addition in our software application lineup,” said Matt Lappin, product manager of user systems for TrellisWare. “TW Connect brings a new way to interact with TrellisWare TSM networks, and the addition of 2-channel PTT within the application provides users a simple, yet powerful, way to communicate from Android mobile devices, such as the Sonim XP8, and other smartphones.”

Available as a software download on Android devices, TW Connect securely connects users to the largest waveform ecosystem used by the Department of Defense (DoD), and now provides the same capability to government, public safety agencies, and critical infrastructure entities around the world, enabling them to communicate When Nothing Else Works™.

TW Connect will be available in conjunction with the upcoming launch of TrellisWare’s software upgrade version 6.2.1 targeted for late spring.

The TrellisWare TW Connect App upgrade is available to registered users of TrellisWare radios. Please reach out to your TrellisWare account representative for additional details or contact TrellisWare Customer Support for more information at support@trellisware.com.