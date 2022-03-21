Troop F Weekly Report 03-13 to 03-20-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/15/2022

Town: Caribou

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in Caribou. The roadway was in poor conditions, so it was taking Tr. Desrosier some time to catch up to the vehicle. Tr .Desrosier called Caribou PD and asked for them to be on the lookout for the vehicle and stop them for him. An officer from Caribou PD located the vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle made contact with the Caribou PD cruiser and crashed into the ditch. The Caribou officer placed the driver under arrest. Tr. Desrosier responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Tr. Desrosier spoke with one of the males who advised that he was driving when Tr. Desrosier met them. They exchanged driver’s and the other male did not want to stop. Both operators’ licenses were under suspension.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/16/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The operator’s license was under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the driver a summons for operating after suspension.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 3/23/2022

Town: caribou

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier stopped a vehicle for speed in Caribou. The operator had two sets of bail conditions and two active warrants for his arrest stemming from a domestic violence incident. Tr. Desrosier placed the man under arrest and transported him to Caribou PD where he was released on bail.

Incident Type: suspended registration

Date: 3/18/2022

Town: oakfield

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop in Oakfield and learned that the vehicle’s registration was currently suspended for not paying tolls. Tr. Rider removed the plates from the vehicle and had it towed. The owner of the vehicle was issued a summons for the suspended registration.

Incident Type: OAS / Warrant

Date: 3/18/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop in Houlton. The operator’s licensed was under suspension. Tr. Rider issued the operator a summons for operating after suspension. The operator also had an active warrant for his arrest. Tr. Rider placed the man under arrest and transported him to the State Police barracks in Houlton where he met the bail commissioner and was released on bail.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/18/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: Sgt. Clark

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was conducting traffic enforcement when he stopped a vehicle in Presque Isle for traffic violations. The operator’s license was under suspension. Sgt. Clark issued the operator a summons for operating after suspension and arrangements were made for a licensed driver to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Incident Type: Traffic Stop

Date: 3/20/2022

Town: Mars Hill

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 1 in Mars Hill when he stopped a local woman for not having an inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton also identified two male passengers. One passenger had a non-extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts for Assault. The female operator had a suspended driver’s license for failing to pay fines. Tr. Cotton issued the female a VSAC for OAS and a licensed passenger drove the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: Traffic Stop

Date: 3/18/2022

Town: New Sweden

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was conducting Traffic Enforcement in New Sweden and stopped a vehicle for an expired inspection sticker. The operator only had a permit and was summonsed for operating without a license.

Incident Type: Trespass/Harassment

Date: 3/14/2022

Town: Masardis

Trooper: Sgt. Haines and Tr. Saucier

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines and Tr. Saucier responded to the Masardis Mill for a report of a man standing on the hood of a truck trying to start a fight with another man when he left work. Troopers determined the caller had gotten into a verbal altercation the previous evening with the suspect’s girlfriend at the Family Dollar in Ashland and the man came to the mill to settle the score. The suspect, his girlfriend and passenger had all been drinking and were under suspension and had to call for a licensed driver to come drive them home. The three were given trespass warnings for the Masardis Mill property and warned for harassment.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 3/16/2022

Town: Mars Hill and Castle Hill

Trooper: Sgt. Haines