Heritage Commission Honors Randy J. Holland, Supreme Court Justice and Delaware Historian

The Honorable Randy J. Holland

It is with heavy hearts that we observe the passing of Delaware Supreme Court Justice and Historian Randy J. Holland. Justice Holland was appointed to the Delaware Supreme Court in 1986 and served until his retirement in 2017.

During his long career, Justice Holland received numerous awards and accolades for his service, wrote several publications concerning constitutional law and Delaware history, and became a preeminent expert on Delaware’s constitutional history. The Delaware Heritage Commission is proud to have worked directly with Justice Holland to publish his work “Delaware’s Destiny Determined by Lewes”.

To honor his memory, the Delaware Heritage Commission is honored to present Justice Holland’s work online, so all Delawareans can share in his passion for Delaware’s history.

You can view and/or download a PDF version of this book here.

Find out more about the Delaware Heritage Commission here.