Careers in Environmental Field Services Highlighted During Open House on April 9

man in hard hat operating sonic drill rig

Cascade has immediate openings for drilling and remediation positions

logo for HIRE Vets Medallion Program

Cascade is a recognized veteran-friendly employer

Cascade Environmental is providing equipment demonstrations and on-site job interviews, reservations required.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation in the United States, is hosting an open house on Saturday, April 9, at its Rawles Avenue facility.

This free family-friendly event is an opportunity to learn about careers in environmental services. Visitors will have the chance to meet with field technicians, equipment operators, and project managers to learn more about their roles. They’ll be able to take a look at drill rigs up close and even handle the controls of a simulated drill rig.

Hiring managers will be available to conduct on-the-spot interviews for open roles with the company. Lunch will be provided. Registrations are required no later than April 1, 2022.

For more information on the event and to reserve your spot, go to https://go.cascade-env.com/indy_open_yard

About Cascade
Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. We believe in excellence at every level, and that includes the people who work here. Whether you’re new to the environmental services industry, have been in the industry for decades, or are looking for an opportunity to learn valuable skills on the job, we want to connect with you. For more information about careers with Cascade, please visit https://www.cascade-env.com/careers/.

Jessica Alexander
Cascade Environmental
+1 425-527-9700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Careers in Environmental Field Services Highlighted During Open House on April 9

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Science, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jessica Alexander
Cascade Environmental
+1 425-527-9700
Company/Organization
Cascade Environmental
22722 29TH Drive SE
Bothell, Washington, 98021
United States
+1 425-527-9700
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Cascade Environmental is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Cascade provides the industry’s most comprehensive in-house suite of field services to support your geotechnical and environmental drilling, site characterization, and environmental remediation projects no matter how routine or complex. We offer the full range of drilling technologies with a versatile fleet including limited access and specialty equipment. Field services include high resolution site characterization, injection and thermal remediation services, and turnkey waste management. With 40+ offices across the US, our experts and resources are available to help fulfill your project needs. Learn more at www.cascade-env.com.

Cascade Environmental

More From This Author
Careers in Environmental Field Services Highlighted During Open House on April 9
Cascade Environmental Announces New Role for Gary Crueger as Chief Operating Officer
TerraTherm Announces Promotions of Steffen Griepke and Devon Phelan to Vice Presidents
View All Stories From This Author