Careers in Environmental Field Services Highlighted During Open House on April 9

Cascade has immediate openings for drilling and remediation positions Cascade is a recognized veteran-friendly employer

Cascade Environmental is providing equipment demonstrations and on-site job interviews, reservations required.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”), the leading field services contractor for drilling and remediation in the United States, is hosting an open house on Saturday, April 9, at its Rawles Avenue facility.

This free family-friendly event is an opportunity to learn about careers in environmental services. Visitors will have the chance to meet with field technicians, equipment operators, and project managers to learn more about their roles. They’ll be able to take a look at drill rigs up close and even handle the controls of a simulated drill rig.

Hiring managers will be available to conduct on-the-spot interviews for open roles with the company. Lunch will be provided. Registrations are required no later than April 1, 2022.

For more information on the event and to reserve your spot, go to https://go.cascade-env.com/indy_open_yard

About Cascade

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability, and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. We believe in excellence at every level, and that includes the people who work here. Whether you’re new to the environmental services industry, have been in the industry for decades, or are looking for an opportunity to learn valuable skills on the job, we want to connect with you. For more information about careers with Cascade, please visit https://www.cascade-env.com/careers/.