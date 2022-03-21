DCFS Opens New Office in Calcasieu Parish for Child Support Services

Newsroom Previous office closed in 2020 due to severe damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is opening a new office in Lakes Charles for Child Support services. The office, located at 3519 Patrick St., will open today, March 21, 2022.

The office replaces the former office on Gadwall Street, which was severely damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020. Since the hurricanes, DCFS Child Support staff have worked in partnership at the local Clerk of Court’s office and in remote locations. Meanwhile, the DCFS Economic Stability office, temporarily located at 650 Petro Point Dr. and Child Welfare Office, at 1919 Kirkman St., in Lake Charles have remained open.

The new Child Support office in Lake Charles serves families in the four-parish Lake Charles region, which includes Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis.

“This is another huge step in the region’s rebuilding process after the devastating back-to-back storms of 2020,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. “We’re excited to once again have all of our offices open in Lake Charles and to provide our full range of services to children and families in the region.”

DCFS offices in Allen and Beauregard parishes were also damaged during the hurricanes but have since reopened.

The new office will serve clients in DCFS’s Child Support Program, including those requiring paternity establishment, parent location, establishment and enforcement of child and medical support orders and collection of distribution support services.

Know Before You Go

Calcasieu Parish Child Support Enforcement Office 3519 Patrick Street Lake Charles, LA 70605 Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday Phone: 1-888-524-3578 Fax: 1-337-477-5180

Visit the DCFS Office Locator to find offices near you.