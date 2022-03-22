Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,082 in the last 365 days.

Community Robotics Team Turbo Charged Heading to World Competition

Local-community team Turbo Charged 14615 shines at the FIRST Illinois FTC State Competition at Elgin Community College on March 12, 2022.

OSWEGO, IL, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Turbo Charged finished the day of 2v2 robot competition and judge-selected awards as Illinois state champions; Inspire Award Winner for overall excellence and role model of innovation, design, programming, community outreach and the engineering-design process; and Promote Award winner for outstanding team promotional video. Turbo Charged member Preeta Swaminathan also won a spot as a dean’s list finalist.

These combined wins advanced them to the 2022 FIRST (For Inspiration, Recognition, Science and Technology) World Championship in Houston in April, placing the team in the top 1% of all First Tech Challenge (FTC) teams worldwide.

Turbo Charged is a community FIRST FTC team comprising five students from four schools in two local school districts, Oswego SD 308 and Naperville SD 204: Ryan Oberfranc, Oswego High School; Jensen Coonradt, Oswego East High School; Preeta Swaminathan and Pranav Swaminathan, Metea Valley High School; and Allen Xu, Scullen Middle School.

These students meet three days a week for more than 10 total hours, including evenings and weekends. Guided by their mentors, they collaborate on forming the ideas, design concept, CAD, prototype, build-out and programming of a fully working robot to complete the season’s competition objectives in just eight weeks.

The team brings their robot to three local competitive meets, where they can learn from design mistakes, revise their design and fine-tune a reliable robot that can withstand the wear and tear of competition. Different teams then contend at a qualifier event for the state level. If they qualify, they compete at another state event for one of three spots that will advance from Illinois to the world competition.

In addition to building the robot, Turbo Charged serves as a leading ambassador of FIRST and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) as well as for their communities.

Turbo Charged further extends its outreach by volunteering at local events, packing food for Feed My Starving Children, sitting on the board for a local humane society, cleaning ponds in their community and inspiring other students to get active in FIRST and excited about STEM programs.

Turbo Charged is thankful to the sponsors who support the team and the FIRST program: HQC Inc., Caterpillar, TE Connectivity and Bayer Foundation.

To learn more about all FIRST programs, visit www.firstinspires.org

Deanna Oberfranc
Navigate Robotics NFP
+1 630-642-7078
email us here

You just read:

Community Robotics Team Turbo Charged Heading to World Competition

Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.