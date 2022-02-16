Dylan Harling joins Benetech, Inc. as Product Manager of Idlers

Dylan Harling

Benetech, Inc., announced that Dylan Harling had joined the company as Product Manager of their new Idler Product Line.

AURORA, ILLINOIS, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benetech, Inc., an environmental company that controls fugitive dust and provides bulk material handling solutions, announced that Dylan Harling had joined the company as Product Manager of their new Idler Product Line.

Dylan Harling will manage, develop, and drive the strategic development of Benetech's new idler product line. Dylan joins Benetech with extensive experience in idler design, construction, and performance. At Benetech, Dylan will be responsible for go-to-market strategy, sales support, training, and customer development with Benetech idlers.

“We are excited to have Dylan on board based on his experience and technical knowledge of idler designs,” said Ron Pircon, Benetech, Inc. President & CEO. “Benetech is very excited and energized with our new idler line that offers top-tier design and quality. We offer more value to our customers and the market by providing a quality idler at prices often seen with lower quality brands.”

“I am excited with this opportunity to join an industry leader like Benetech, Inc.” said Dylan Harling. “Benetech is the leading provider of Total Dust Solutions for material handling industries worldwide. The technologies and extensive experience that Benetech has to offer are truly impressive. Being part of the team and leading the idler product line is very exciting, and I look forward to providing our customers with a selection of top-tier idlers.”

About Benetech, Inc.

Benetech, Inc. is the premier provider of best-in-class solutions for plant performance in industries experiencing dust control and material handling issues. Our Total Dust Management Solutions focus on providing products and services to improve overall dust control, material flow performance, and safety. Our commitment to total quality has served us with both customers and employees alike since 1983.

