Trent Tisor on the Importance of Dust Collection Assessments

Trent Tisor

Benetech, Inc., an environmental company that controls fugitive dust offers a complete Dust Collection Assessment to customers experiencing dust issues.

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benetech, Inc., an environmental company that controls fugitive dust and provides bulk material handling solutions, offers a complete Dust Collection Assessment to customers experiencing dust issues.

“Dust affects nearly all industries, including Aggregates, Cement, Steel, Wood, Biomass, Power, and Manufacturing as examples. Dust collection continues to be an effective and important means to manage airborne dust,” said Trent Tisor, Benetech, Inc. Dust Collection Technical Manager.

Benetech’s Dust Collection Assessment Program provides expert observations and recommendations that provide site personnel a path to improved dust control by modifying existing equipment where possible. “Benetech will conduct an assessment of the airborne dust sources along with a review of the existing dust collection system. The recommended path to improving dust control works to maintain as much of the current system as possible. The assessment will ensure proper operation of the dust collection system and efficient dust control, offering improvements as possible within the capabilities of the existing dust collection system.”

Trent continued, “Benetech is the only company whose core business is designing, fabricating, and installing dust mitigation equipment with solutions that include not only dust collection, but other advanced technologies such as containment and dust suppression. These technologies allow Benetech to provide options to control dust based on customer requirements and fit to varying budgets. Utilizing this toolbox of dust mitigation technologies allows Benetech to integrate with the existing dust collection systems and successfully address airborne dust.”

About Benetech, Inc.

Benetech, Inc. is the premier provider of best-in-class solutions for plant performance in industries experiencing dust control and material handling issues. Our Total Dust Management Solutions focus on providing products and services to improve overall dust control, material flow performance, and safety. Our commitment to total quality has served us with both customers and employees alike since 1983.