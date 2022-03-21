Atlanta Based CTE Marketing to Create Multicultural Entertainment Zone for Highly-Anticipated World Games
As a minority-owned business, we pride ourselves on diversity and inclusion and we are honored to plan and produce an extraordinary fan experience with the World Games Village this year.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTE Marketing, minority-owned experiential marketing, and event design agency headquartered in Atlanta, GA has been named as the lead agency that will plan and execute the official World Games Village in July 2022.
— Russell Clark, CEO of CTE Marketing
The World Games Village will provide unique cultural experiences for visitors from around the world including music, food, games, and special installations celebrating cultures worldwide. CTE will handle talent booking, design, and the curation of the space in collaboration with the YNL Agency.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for CTE to continue our footprint as a leader in creating experiential events that makes a global impact. As a minority-owned business, we pride ourselves on diversity and inclusion and we are honored to plan and produce an extraordinary fan experience with the World Games Village this year” said Russell Clark, CEO of CTE Marketing.
The World Games (TWG2022), an international multi-sport event organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, will hold its 11th edition in Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022. An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout the week-long event.
ABOUT CTE MARKETING
Since 2018, CTE Marketing has been a leader in providing experiential marketing and events for some of the world’s best-known brands. Considered the “secret weapon” by their impressive clientele (Delta Airlines, Brown-Forman, and Coca-Cola to name a few) that trusts their expertise, knowledge, and skill. Providing unique design and innovative technology that continues to excite the brand's followers and guests while contributing to the client’s bottom-line profits. To learn more about your favorite brands' top-secret, check out CTEMarketing.net.
ABOUT THE WORLD GAMES 2022
The World Games 2022 Birmingham is the new generation of global sports competition, welcoming elite athletes from all over the world to compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports. Featuring 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries, the international event will unite global fans with the
Birmingham community in 25+ venues around the greater metropolitan area. The World Games 2022 Birmingham, which marks the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7-17, 2022, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact. The World Games was established by the International World Games Association, an organization recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The World Games 2022 is supported by the International Olympic Committee. For more information visit TWG2022.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
