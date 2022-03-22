Is Open Source Device Management the Future of Endpoint Security? Learn More on The Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
If you’re looking for a flexible, cost-effective way to scale endpoint management and potentially integrate that data with other security or compliance dashboards, don’t miss this informative podcast.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open source security tools offer three main advantages over proprietary software: open source is cheaper, you can tweak the code at will, and you can see exactly what’s running on your systems. So, if flexibility, transparency, and community are important in your environment, great. Now… what about quality, features, and ease of use?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
Anyone can inspect, share and build on open source code. This makes the open source development process inherently more transparent and collaborative—and arguably more secure. But… what about usability and fitness for purpose. Open source software is generally written, “by developers, for developers.” If your users aren’t developers, or you need a solution that scales, are you better off sticking with proprietary software tools?
At least in the case of endpoint security, you can “have your code and eat it, too.” Osquery, a leading open source device management tool, is used by everyone from independent security pros to Fortune 50 enterprises to provide cross-platform endpoint visibility across tens of millions of devices. To make osquery easier to deploy and manage at scale, some of the project’s original developers founded Fleet Device Management, now in use at diverse companies like Uber, Gusto, and Dropbox.
To unveil a more open, collaborative future for device management across IT and security teams, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Mike McNeil, Fleet CEO. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Why software transparency is so valuable and critical—especially in security scenarios
• How osquery and Fleet deliver real-time data from all your Windows, Linux, and MacOS endpoints and servers
• Current and emerging Fleet use cases, from vulnerability identification to change verification to incident investigation to asset inventory
• How Fleet can support continuous compliance and internal audit activities
• Why/when you need Fleet Device Management to get the most from osquery
If you’re looking for a flexible, cost-effective way to scale endpoint management and potentially integrate that data with other security or compliance dashboards, don’t miss this informative podcast.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
