New Private Investigation Firm Seeks to Bring Swift Justice to Detroit
Witnesses are Encouraged to Come Forward in the Cases of Two Michigan Men Fighting for their FreedomDETROIT, MI, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inquiring Eyes Investigation Firm is a new Detroit-based company that has been in business for one year, specializing in criminal defense and appeals investigations. The firm also offers background checks, surveillance, notary services, and process service. Owner and Detroit native, Felicia Johnson, has over four years of investigative experience and knows first-hand how important private investigators are to the criminal justice system.
“Someone near and dear to my heart was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to a natural life sentence. He served 20 years in prison in Michigan before being fully exonerated for a crime he did not commit,” says Johnson.
In addition, Johnson says that another person very close to her is currently serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit and fighting to be exonerated. Both experiences have fueled her passion and motivation to pursue a career in private investigation and to make a difference.
“There are several stories that mirror these scenarios. Many of these convictions were a direct result of an inadequate legal defense. Private investigation is a major component in a thorough defense strategy and plays a major role in uncovering new evidence for appeals,” Johnson explains.
With the State of Michigan ranking 5th in the nation for wrongful convictions, Johnson’s private investigation services are in high demand. According to the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, between 2% and 10% of all convicted individuals in US prisons are innocent. In 2020, 20 people who had been wrongfully convicted of crimes in Michigan were exonerated, 13 of which came from Wayne County. Unfortunately, Detroit has a long history of police misconduct, forensic errors, and public corruption. Johnson is optimistic that Inquiring Eyes will help bring about positive change and justice to the city.
Currently, Johnson’s firm is focused on spotlighting the criminal cases of two Michigan men, Robert T. Hinds #01-009370-01-FC and Lametrius Jackson #21-008065-01-FC. Hinds, charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm as a juvenile, was convicted of both charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole at the age of 17. He was convicted of killing Demond Nathan King on May 16, 2001 at a recording studio on Cameron St. on Detroit’s Eastside. After maintaining his innocence for years, Hinds and his supporters discovered a miscellaneous case file maintained by the Detroit Police Department through a FOIA request. This case file contained exculpatory evidence that was wrongfully withheld from his state-appointed defense attorney during his trial in 2001. Within this miscellaneous case file, there was an overwhelming amount of DNA and physical evidence supporting his claim of actual innocence including an untested hair follicle with the root attached and usable fingerprints that were found at the crime scene, police tip sheets implicating other suspects with actual motive to commit the crime and credible witness statements. Hinds, who had an alibi at the time of the murder, didn’t know the victim, wasn’t linked to the crime through DNA and who was not picked out of the line-up by the prosecution’s witness, was ultimately convicted based on the false testimony of the prosecution’s perjured witness. Hinds’ advocacy team asserts that had this evidence been provided to his trial attorney and heard by the jury instead of wrongfully withheld, he would have never been convicted. Inquiring Eyes is seeking new leads to investigate to prove Hinds’ innocence.
Jackson, diagnosed with mental illness, has been charged with first degree murder and is awaiting trial. According to the witnesses who spoke with Johnson, a man who was bullying, threatening, and assaulting Jackson on several occasions, approached him at a bus stop wielding knife. Jackson allegedly knocked the man down and stabbed him to death. Local prosecutors have not offered Jackson any type of plea. Inquiring Eyes is diligently investigating this case to determine if any other witnesses exist that saw this incident that can aid in Jackson’s defense and to make sure the police have not withheld any exculpatory witness statements.
Johnson says that she is hopeful that by encouraging witnesses to come forward with new information, both of her clients will receive the justice that they deserve sooner than later.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to tell the truth about what they know about these cases. The lives of two men depend on people coming forward with information,” says Johnson. “No detail is too small. If you know something, please reach out to me.”
Anyone who has any information about Jackson or Hinds’ case is asked to contact:
Felicia Johnson
Inquiring Eyes LLC
P O Box 234
Belleville MI, 48112
inquiringeyes@outlook.com
(248) 800-6620
inquiringeyes.com
ANGELIA D BILLS
EAGLE PRODUCTIONS, LLC
+1 314-704-6971
email us here