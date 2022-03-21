Douglasville Restaurant, Table25 Fork+Wine Does A “ReBoot” After Opening During The Height of the Pandemic
Through Highs and Lows, this West of Atlanta Upscale Restaurant Has Not Only Survived But Continues to Thrive
We decided it was time to do a refresh or a reboot of the restaurant this spring to add those elements that we decided to forego during the pandemic.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Table25 Fork+Wine, one of Douglasville’s only upscale dining restaurants opened in September 2020, during the height of COVID-19. They were well received as a dining option that the community had needed for quite some time. Upon opening the owners, Chef Keon, Tekeya Priester, and ElJean Garrett agreed to keep the design elements to a minimum and focus on the food and service. It worked and now the restaurant is well on its way to celebrating its two-year anniversary.
“We decided it was time to do a refresh or a reboot of the restaurant this spring to add those elements that we decided to forego during the pandemic,” said Chef Keon, who has been a renowned chef in Atlanta for more than two decades. “This is pretty exciting to be able to create a new experience for our guests not only in the décor but our menu will be refreshed as well”.
With many restaurants in the Atlanta Metropolitan area closing, taking a risk to open during the pandemic was a very scary endeavor, especially with supply shortages and a shortage of staff, there were times when they were working with the bare minimum. “We really had to dig deep over the last two years to prove that we were right, and it has paid off,” says Tekeya Priester, Partner, and Operations Manager.
Recently, they have become a restaurant partner with the Big Green Egg, a brand known for supporting restaurant owners who are serious about food. “Every dish is prepared to order, and we pride ourselves on working with the top meat and produce vendors, working with the Big Green Egg is our next step to really providing our community with the best without driving fifty miles or more,” says Chef Keon.
Table25 Fork+Wine will reveal its new look and menu on Saturday, March 26th at 6p. For more information on Table25 Fork+Wine, visit Table25FW.com
ABOUT Table25 Fork+Wine
Opened in September 2020, Table25 Fork+Wine is the only upscale dining restaurant in Douglas County. The menu has been curated by sought-after chef and culinary consultant, Chef Keon, who is known for creating menus for some of Atlanta’s hottest restaurants. Bringing his expertise together with his partners Tekeya Priester and ElJean Garrett, they have created a one-of-a-kind full-service restaurant that includes a full bar with a unique wine and cocktail selection; a menu that is designed to satisfy everyone’s tastebuds including those who don’t eat meat! Each dish is prepared fresh to order, with only fresh ingredients and spices. Learn more about Table25 Fork+Wine, visit our website at Table25FW.com.
