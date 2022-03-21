The Military Helicopters Market Transforms With Advanced Technology

Military Helicopters Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in the helicopter manufacturing process is shaping the military helicopters market. The global helicopter industry is undergoing a substantial transformation in recent years. Significant technological advancements including extensive use of additive manufacturing, computation structural dynamics modeling, advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), fly-by-wire controls, health, and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), and advanced turbine engine programs are promising big leaps in rotorcraft capabilities.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the military helicopters market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region. The regions covered in the military helicopter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global military helicopters market size is expected to grow from $49.93 billion in 2021 to $53.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military helicopter market share is expected to reach $69.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Increasing military expenditure contributed to the growth of the military helicopters market growth. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure reached $1,917 billion in 2019, 3.6% up from the previous year, and the highest annual growth in expenditure since 2010. The USA, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia together accounted for 62% of total global expenditure. Moreover, global military spending represented 2.2% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019. The growth in military expenditure led to an increase in the procurement of warships, submarines, aircraft, and helicopters, thereby generating higher revenues for the military helicopters market.

Major players covered in the global military helicopters industry are Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, China Aerospace Science, and Industry Corporation, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Korea Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, NHIndustries, Russian Helicopters, Textron, Turkish Aerospace Industries and Kawasaki Aerospace Company.

TBRC’s global military helicopters market report is segmented by type into light military helicopter, medium military helicopter, heavy military helicopter, by application into utility military helicopter, transport military helicopter, attack/assault military helicopter, search and rescue military helicopter, multi-role military helicopter, reconnaissance and observation military helicopter, by number of engine into single, twin engine, by component and system into airframe, main rotor systems, anti-torque systems, electrical systems, hydraulic systems, avionics, stability augmentation systems, flight control systems, undercarriages, environmental control systems, emergency services, special-purpose systems, engines.

