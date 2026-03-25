Plant Factory Market 2026 transforming agriculture with controlled environment farming

The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Factory market to surpass $208 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Agricultural Implement market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $360 billion by 2030, with Plant Factory to represent around 58% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Plant Factory market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Plant Factory Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the plant factory market in 2030, valued at $66 billion. The market is expected to grow from $45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in controlled-environment agriculture, rising demand for locally grown and pesticide-free produce, strong presence of vertical farming technology providers, supportive government initiatives for sustainable agriculture, growing focus on food security, and rapid adoption of automation, AI-driven climate control, and energy-efficient LED lighting systems across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Plant Factory Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the plant factory market in 2030, valued at $52 billion. The market is expected to grow from $35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in large-scale vertical farming facilities, rising consumer demand for fresh and locally sourced produce, technological advancements in LED lighting and automated climate control systems, strong venture capital funding in agri-tech startups, expansion of urban farming initiatives, and growing emphasis on sustainable and resource-efficient food production across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Plant Factory Market In 2030?

The plant factory market is segmented by facility type into greenhouse, indoor farms, and other facility types. The greenhouse market will be the largest segment of the plant factory market segmented by facility type, accounting for 53% or $103 billion of the total in 2030. The greenhouse market will be supported by the increasing adoption of controlled-environment agriculture technologies, rising demand for high-yield and year-round crop production, growing investments in energy-efficient climate control and advanced irrigation systems, expanding commercial cultivation of high-value fruits and vegetables, supportive government initiatives promoting sustainable farming practices, and integration of automation and data-driven monitoring systems to enhance productivity and resource efficiency.

The plant factory market is segmented by light type into sunlight, and full artificial light.

The plant factory market is segmented by growing system into non-soil-based, soil-based, and hybrid.

The plant factory market is segmented by crop type into fruits, vegetables, flower and ornamental, and other crop types.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Plant Factory Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the plant factory market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Plant Factory Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global plant factory market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen climate-resilient and sustainable food production systems, accelerate urban-based controlled environment agriculture adoption, enhance local and pesticide-free fresh food supply chains, and advance automation, LED lighting, and precision agriculture technologies to improve yield efficiency and scalability worldwide.

Rising Demand For Climate-Resilient And Sustainable Agriculture - The rising demand for climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture is expected to become a key growth driver for the plant factory market by 2030. The increasing demand for sustainable and climate-resilient food production is a primary driver for the plant factory market. Rising concerns over climate change, water scarcity, and declining arable land are pushing governments and private investors toward controlled environment agriculture (CEA). Plant factories enable year-round crop production with minimal land usage and significantly reduced water consumption. As food security becomes a strategic priority globally, investment in high-tech indoor farming systems is expected to grow steadily. As a result, the rising demand for climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Urbanization And Demand For Locally Produced Fresh Food - The growing urbanization and demand for locally produced fresh food is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the plant factory market by 2030. Rapid urbanization and increasing preference for locally grown, pesticide-free produce further accelerate market growth. Urban consumers are seeking fresh, traceable, and safe food products with shorter supply chains. Plant factories located near metropolitan areas reduce transportation costs and post-harvest losses while ensuring consistent quality. As awareness of healthy eating habits increases, demand for controlled indoor-grown vegetables and herbs continues to expand. Consequently, the growing urbanization and demand for locally produced fresh food is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In Automation, LED Technology, And Precision Agriculture Systems - The advancements in automation, LED technology, and precision agriculture systems are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the plant factory market by 2030. Technological advancements in LED lighting, hydroponics, automation, and AI-driven monitoring systems significantly contribute to market expansion. Improvements in energy-efficient lighting, nutrient delivery systems, and climate control enhance crop yield and operational efficiency. Integration of IoT sensors and data analytics enables precise environmental control and predictive maintenance. Continuous innovation is improving scalability and lowering operational risks, supporting long-term market adoption. Therefore, the advancements in automation, LED technology, and precision agriculture systems are projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Plant Factory Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the greenhouse market, the indoor farms market, and the other facility types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $56 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in controlled-environment agriculture infrastructure, advancements in LED lighting and automated climate control technologies, rising demand for year-round and locally produced crops, growing focus on water and energy efficiency, and supportive government policies promoting sustainable food production. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing crop yield consistency, improving supply chain resilience, and advancing resource-efficient urban agriculture, fuelling transformative growth within the broader agri-tech and indoor farming industry.

The greenhouse market is projected to grow by $29 billion, the indoor farms market by $22 billion, and the other facility types market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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