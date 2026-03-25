Frozen Shrimp Market 2026 rising with increasing seafood consumption worldwide

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Shrimp Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Frozen Shrimp Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Frozen Shrimp Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Shrimp Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen Shrimp market to surpass $39 billion in 2030. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,315 billion by 2030, the Frozen Shrimp market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Frozen Shrimp Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the frozen shrimp market in 2030, valued at $16 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to expanding aquaculture production capacity, strong export-oriented processing infrastructure, rising seafood consumption driven by population growth and urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and supportive government initiatives promoting shrimp farming and cold chain development across major producing countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Frozen Shrimp Market In 2030?

The China will be the largest country in the frozen shrimp market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing demand from foodservice and restaurant chains for seafood dishes, increasing popularity of premium and imported shrimp varieties, rising consumer preference for protein-rich diets, strong expansion of seafood processing and packaging facilities, and increasing investments by domestic seafood companies in value-added shrimp products such as marinated and ready-to-cook offerings across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Frozen Shrimp Market In 2030?

The frozen shrimp market is segmented by species into gulf shrimp, banded coral shrimp, giant tiger shrimp, ocean shrimp, farmed whiteleg shrimp, royal red shrimp, and blue shrimp. The farmed whiteleg shrimp market will be the largest segment of the frozen shrimp market segmented by species, accounting for 45% or $17 billion of the total in 2030. The farmed whiteleg shrimp market will be supported by its high yield and faster growth cycle, cost-efficient large-scale aquaculture production, strong global demand across retail and foodservice channels, superior adaptability to diverse farming conditions, consistent supply through controlled farming systems, and increasing investments in sustainable and biosecure shrimp farming technologies.

The frozen shrimp market is segmented by source into conventional, and organic.

The frozen shrimp market is segmented by application into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, industrial, and biotechnology.

The frozen shrimp market is segmented by distribution channel into online, and offline.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Frozen Shrimp Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the frozen shrimp market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Frozen Shrimp Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global frozen shrimp market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape preclinical research methodologies, laboratory infrastructure standards, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across global biomedical and life sciences ecosystems.

Rising Demand For Convenient And High-Protein Seafood Products - The rising demand for convenient and high-protein seafood products is expected to become a key growth driver for the frozen shrimp market by 2030. The rising global demand for convenient and protein-rich seafood products acts as a primary growth driver for the frozen shrimp market. Increasing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and growing preference for ready-to-cook meal solutions are accelerating consumption across retail and foodservice channels. Frozen shrimp offers longer shelf life, ease of storage, and minimal preparation time, making it attractive to both households and restaurants. Additionally, shrimp is widely perceived as a healthy, low-fat, high-protein seafood option, further strengthening consumer demand across developed and emerging economies. As a result, the rising demand for convenient and high-protein seafood products is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Aquaculture Production And Export Capacity - The expansion of aquaculture production and export capacity is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the frozen shrimp market by 2030. Expansion of aquaculture production and technological advancements in shrimp farming significantly drive market growth. Improvements in breeding techniques, feed efficiency, disease management, and cold chain logistics have enhanced production volumes and product quality. Countries such as India, Vietnam, Ecuador, and Indonesia are increasing shrimp exports supported by modern processing facilities. The growing reliability of farmed whiteleg shrimp supply ensures stable year-round availability, strengthening international trade and retail distribution networks. Consequently, the expansion of aquaculture production and export capacity is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Organized Retail And Foodservice Industry - The growth of organized retail and foodservice industry is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the frozen shrimp market by 2030. Growth in organized retail, e-commerce grocery platforms, and global foodservice chains further boosts the frozen shrimp market. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery channels provide wider product variety, attractive packaging, and improved cold storage infrastructure. The rapid expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and seafood-based menu innovations increases bulk demand for frozen shrimp. As international cuisine gains popularity, especially Asian and Mediterranean dishes, frozen shrimp consumption continues to expand in both developed and emerging markets. Therefore, the growth of organized retail and foodservice industry is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Frozen Shrimp Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the gulf shrimp market, the banded coral shrimp market, the giant tiger shrimp market, the ocean shrimp market, the farmed whiteleg shrimp market, the royal red shrimp market, and the blue shrimp market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $13 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising global seafood consumption, increasing demand for convenient and value-added frozen seafood products, strengthening export demand from North America and Europe, improvements in cold chain logistics infrastructure, and growing emphasis on sustainable and certified shrimp sourcing practices.

The gulf shrimp market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and banded coral shrimp market by $0.4 billion, the giant tiger shrimp market by $2 billion, the ocean shrimp market by $1 billion, the farmed whiteleg shrimp market by $6 billion, the royal red shrimp market by $1 billion, and the blue shrimp market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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