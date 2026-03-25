Pet Insurance Market 2026 gaining traction with increasing pet humanization trends

The Business Research Company’s Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Pet Insurance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Insurance market to surpass $24 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Insurance market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $11,609 billion by 2030, with Pet Insurance to represent around 0.2% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,967 billion by 2030, the Pet Insurance market is estimated to account for nearly 0.09% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Pet Insurance Market In 2030

Western Europe will be the largest region in the pet insurance market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing pet ownership across major countries such as the UK, Germany, and France, rising disposable incomes, growing awareness of pet healthcare and preventive treatments, strong presence of established insurance providers, and supportive regulatory frameworks promoting comprehensive coverage for companion animals across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pet Insurance Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the pet insurance market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of veterinary hospital networks and specialty clinics, increasing cost of advanced veterinary treatments and diagnostics, growing availability of customizable insurance plans for pets, rising partnerships between veterinary service providers and insurance companies, expanding subscription-based insurance models for pet healthcare, and increasing consumer preference for financial protection against high veterinary medical expenses across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Pet Insurance Market In 2030?

The pet insurance market is segmented by policy coverage into accident and illness, and accident only. The accident and illness market will be the largest segment of the pet insurance market segmented by policy coverage, accounting for 86% or $21 billion of the total in 2030. The accident and illness market will be supported by the increasing awareness of comprehensive pet healthcare, rising incidence of chronic and acute pet illnesses, growing adoption of preventive and emergency veterinary services, expanding digital and app-based insurance platforms, higher disposable incomes among pet owners, and the strong presence of established insurance providers offering bundled coverage plans.

The pet insurance market is segmented by animal type into dog, and cat.

The pet Insurance market is segmented by provider into public, and private.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Pet Insurance Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the pet insurance market leading up to 2030 is 18%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pet Insurance Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pet insurance market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape veterinary healthcare financing models, consumer spending behaviour, regulatory frameworks, and innovation across global companion animal healthcare ecosystems.

Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization of Pets - The rising pet ownership and humanization of pets is expected to become a key growth driver for the pet insurance market by 2030. The steady rise in global pet ownership, combined with the increasing trend of pet humanization, is a major driver for the pet insurance market. Pet owners are increasingly viewing their pets as family members and are more willing to invest in their health, wellness, and long-term care. This emotional attachment is driving higher spending on veterinary services, diagnostics, and advanced treatments, which in turn increases awareness and demand for pet insurance policies. As consumers seek financial protection against unexpected medical expenses, adoption of comprehensive pet insurance plans continues to grow significantly. As a result, the rising pet ownership and humanization of pets is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Cost of Veterinary Care and Advanced Treatments - The increasing cost of veterinary care and advanced treatments is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pet insurance market by 2030. The rapid advancement of veterinary medicine, including specialized surgeries, diagnostic imaging, oncology treatments, and long-term chronic disease management, has significantly increased the cost of pet healthcare. High treatment expenses can create financial burdens for pet owners, making insurance coverage an attractive solution. Pet insurance helps mitigate these costs by providing reimbursement and coverage for major medical procedures, emergency care, and prescription medications. As veterinary care costs continue to rise, the demand for comprehensive and customizable pet insurance plans is expected to accelerate. Consequently, the increasing cost of veterinary care and advanced treatments is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Growing Awareness and Expansion of Digital Distribution Channels - The growing awareness and expansion of digital distribution channels is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the pet insurance market by 2030. The growing penetration of digital platforms, online aggregators, and mobile applications has significantly improved the accessibility and visibility of pet insurance products. InsurTech innovations, digital onboarding, AI-driven claims processing, and online policy management tools are enhancing customer experience and simplifying insurance purchasing decisions. Marketing campaigns, social media influence, and veterinary clinic partnerships are further boosting awareness. These factors collectively drive increased policy adoption and market expansion. Therefore, the growing awareness and expansion of digital distribution channels is projected to contribute to approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pet Insurance Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the accident and illness market, and the accident only market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $14 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of comprehensive pet healthcare, growing prevalence of chronic and acute pet conditions, expanding adoption of digital insurance platforms, higher disposable incomes among pet owners, and the continuous introduction of innovative policy plans by leading insurance providers. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing pet welfare, improving access to veterinary care, and supporting responsible pet ownership, fuelling transformative growth within the broader pet insurance industry.

The accident and illness market is projected to grow by $12 billion, and the accident only market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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