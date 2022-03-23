SpinifexIT appoints Heidi Harris as Global Marketing Lead

SpinifexIT, a leading solutions provider for SAP Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors, announced the appointment of Heidi Harris as Global Marketing Lead.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpinifexIT, a leading solutions provider for SAP Payroll and SAP SuccessFactors , announced the appointment of Heidi Harris as Global Marketing Lead . In this role, Ms. Harris will lead SpinifexIT’s global marketing strategy, plan, and execution, and work closely with the regional business units in alignment with their regional marketing initiatives.Heidi Harris has been in the marketing industry for nearly 20 years across start-up, medium-sized, and global enterprise environments while focusing on business development strategies, lead generation, digital marketing and revenue growth. She comes to SpinifexIT from Caplin Family Offices as their Head of Marketing, and prior to that, Alight Solutions (previously NGA Human Resources) where she served as the Global Strategic Marketing Lead.Doug Harrison, SpinifexIT North America CEO shares, “Heidi is an outstanding addition to our team as she brings with her a deep understanding of growth marketing and the SAP landscape. As we continue to expand in North America and the rest of the regions, Heidi’s leadership and direction, and strong background in building marketing pipelines and leading multiple projects across cross-functional teams will definitely accelerate SpinifexIT’s growth. We are glad to have her on board.”Heidi Harris also adds, “I’m excited to join SpinifexIT and contribute to the organization’s growth. SpinifexIT has been consistent at providing their customers and partners the technology and guidance they need to achieve their HXM and Payroll goals and I am looking forward to helping more organizations realize the value of choosing SpinifexIT as their partner in their HR growth strategy”.About SpinifexITSpinifexIT is an SAP Silver Partner and a leader in producing SAP-certified business process improvement solutions that help companies optimize their HR and payroll processes. This includes solutions for on-demand HR and Payroll reporting and reconciliation, document generation, payroll processing, payroll data migration, and HR shared services applications. SpinifexIT is a global company with offices in North America, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and the Philippines. Learn more about how SpinifexIT is helping customers on their cloud HR journey at http://www.spinifexit.com

