Madeline McKinnon and Roja Boina Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Madeline McKinnon, co-founder and U.S. General Manager of Feels Roja Boina, Engineering Senior Advisor for a Health Care Domain Candice Georgiadis

Madeline McKinnon, co-founder and U.S. General Manager of Feels. Roja Boina, Engineering Senior Advisor for a Health Care Domain.

Always know yourself first. Know your skills, strengths, passions , triggers and try to understand your own value and what you bring to the table.” — Roja Boina, Engineering Senior Advisor for a Health Care Domain

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Over the past 2, going on 3, years now, the news cycle has been so overrun by Covid-19 and more recently Ukraine-Russia, that marketing your business has taken a different turn, requiring new strategies to be noticed and push past all the news overload. Candice Georgiadis' skillset in the social media and conventional website marketing arena are exactly what you need to reach out to new clients, new markets and grow your business. Below the two recent interview excerpts is her contact information, reach out and get started with the right marketing so you can focus on your business.

-

Madeline McKinnon, co-founder and U.S. General Manager of Feels

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was fired from one of my first internships at a well-known corporate retail and e-commerce brand. I spent the first 3 weeks at one of their brick-and-mortar stores to get a sense of their product line where I met and connected with several sales associates. They asked me to take some feedback back to the corporate headquarters, including the lack of Wi-Fi in the stores, 15-year-old computers and unrealistic sales goals.

When I finally started at the corporate office, the CEO welcomed the intern class and asked us all what we had learned from the previous weeks. I promptly stood up and gave the criticisms — yikes! Again that week, I spoke out at a meeting I had been invited to with C-level executives, criticizing an embellished narrative the company had adopted about sustainably sourcing their products.

I was quietly dismissed soon after. But this was a good learning experience I needed at that time in life. I learned to listen and evaluate a situation from multiple perspectives and people. I’ve actually integrated this principle into the Feels user tests I conduct, making sure to seek out people from different backgrounds to gain greater insight and feedback about the product.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My mentors have all been my managers at some point in my career. I credit one for outlining the path of what I have built in the last two years; without him advocating and supporting me I wouldn’t be where I am today. [...]

The full interview is available here

-

Roja Boina, Engineering Senior Advisor for a Health Care Domain

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

According to a Harvard business review the standard for parenting is different for both men and women and it is the most devastating effect for promotion . It’s almost like re-climbing the corporate ladder when you return from maternity leave. Often a woman will never know if she isn’t promoted because of the parenting bias.

The intense difficulty of a work schedule that is not compatible with men or women would lead to women leaving the workspace all together. Though it is a bias & workplace inflexibility it leads to this decision of her unwillingness or inability to do the job.

To resolve this , we should reconsider what we are willing to allow the workspace to demand from employees. As individuals , families push back against the overwork that will pave for others to follow .

Also there must be an equal responsibility and sharing of the work when it comes to parenting and household responsibilities.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

People skills are not as important as technical skills: people skills are equally important as technical skills.Communication, curiosity, critical thinking are equally important as technical skills.Part of this problem stems from the fact that soft skills are harder to measure than technical skills.

It’s easier to determine if someone can build an app than if they can navigate organizational politics. In the first case, there is a tangible product. In the second, the outcome is intangible, changeable, and depends on many factors.

People think you should be only mentored by women within the stem, but it’s equally important to have both men and women as mentors as it helps to see the different perspectives and to grow relationships that will accelerate your career.

Finish reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis