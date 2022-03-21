Wendy Morrison and Kuzeyhan Ozdemir Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Wendy Morrison, founder of Wendy Morrison Design Kuzeyhan Ozdemir, entrepreneurial mindset developer

Wendy Morrison, founder of Wendy Morrison Design. Kuzeyhan Ozdemir, entrepreneurial mindset developer.

It’s imperative that we live and breathe our values in all aspects of the business as this is what everyone else will see as the ‘brand’.” — Wendy Morrison, founder of Wendy Morrison Design

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Pushing your business to the next level requires a lot of work, including the correct marketing, to further strengthen and build your image, your brand. Reach outside of your company to a specialist can help avoid delays in learning the latest methods, social media apps, etc. Fotis Georgiadis can put together a solid marketing, brand and image campaign to reach new clients, new markets and more. His contact info is located below the two recent interview excerpted here:

-

Wendy Morrison, founder of Wendy Morrison Design

In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?

Brand marketing is your means to tell the world about your brand, its missions, its values, etc. In my experience, we have achieved our brand growth predominantly through social media and through collaborations with aligned brands. Product marketing is the promotion of your actual products. Now for a brand like ours, unsurprisingly our products align very well with our brand values so there isn’t a huge difference in our marketing techniques.

Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?

General marketing and advertising is a means to an end. Marketing and advertising efforts drive people to learn about your brand. If you don’t have the brand that you, your team and your customers believe in (aims, values, etc) then why would customers that you have worked so hard to bring into your community, want to stay?

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Live your brand values — we ran an internal workshop including all staff to define our values which were documented in our brand book. It’s imperative that we live and breathe our values in all aspects of the business as this is what everyone else will see as the ‘brand’.

Be authentic — everything we do is authentically Wendy Morrison Design. Years ago we dabbled with the idea of being more commercial but it never felt right. We stuck with our core authenticity and if you have a truly beautiful product that people can’t ignore, sooner or later you’ll get the breaks to grow your brand and business..

Be customer centric — your customers are your lifeblood. We aim to have 100% customer satisfaction within the bounds of our brand values. If you put the customer first you can’t go wrong. Listen and learn from your customers at every opportunity.

Be a business for good — We’re currently working on becoming BCorp certified. The process of certification is a fantastic way of guiding your brand to make decisions and set strategies that have a positive impact on all those that interact with the business. For all at Wendy Morrison Design, this is a huge driver for motivation.

Build a community — a fantastic way to interact with your customers. We’re always building a community of like-minded souls through our social media channels. It’s the perfect way to share our authentic content and engage with our community.

The full interview is available here

-

Kuzeyhan Ozdemir, entrepreneurial mindset developer

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

I am currently carrying out a study about Entrepreneurial Mindset and talking with startup founders. I asked a similar question to them. I found out the following five things.

Start to talk to customers even before developing your product.

Join an accelerator or an entrepreneurship program.

Focus on not only the growth of the company but also your growth and change your mindset.

Have an open communication channel with all your employees and show empathy.

Hire a coach acting as a marriage counselor between you and your cofounders.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

I recommend them to learn about lean startup methodology and go through the customer development process.

First, I recommend them to read some business books will also be helpful. like They can read “The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries, “The Startup Owner’s Manual” by Steve Blank & Bob Dorf, “Business Model Generation” by Alexander Osterwalder & Yves Pigneur, and “The Mom Test” by Rob Fitzpatrick.

Then They can write your their guesses in the business model canvas, write down your their hypotheses about customers, go outside your their house or office, and talk to the customers to test your their assumptions.

They can also join an accelerator, boot camp, or an entrepreneurship program.

Complete reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

