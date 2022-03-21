Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Warrant Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22A2001329

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2022 1928hrs

LOCATION: 2824 Vt Route 105, Sheldon

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: James Jettie                                                                          

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19th at approximately 1928hrs Vermont State police received information that James Jettie was in the area and had a warrant for his arrest. Jettie was discovered operating a motor vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated. Jettie was screened for DUI. Jettie was arrested per the confirmed arrest warrant, bail was $200. Jettie was brought to Northwest State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 03/21/2022                         

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-371-9664

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov

 

