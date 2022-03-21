St. Albans Barracks / Warrant Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001329
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2022 1928hrs
LOCATION: 2824 Vt Route 105, Sheldon
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: James Jettie
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19th at approximately 1928hrs Vermont State police received information that James Jettie was in the area and had a warrant for his arrest. Jettie was discovered operating a motor vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated. Jettie was screened for DUI. Jettie was arrested per the confirmed arrest warrant, bail was $200. Jettie was brought to Northwest State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 03/21/2022
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-371-9664
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov