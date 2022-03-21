Rutland Barracks / VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4001345

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On March 19 2022, at approximately 0227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Justin Harris

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 19, 2022 at approximately 0227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a 911 call at the Cortina Inn in the Town of Rutland.

While investigating the 911 call, Troopers observed Justin Harris make contact with the plaintiff of an active abuse prevention order on which he was listed as the defendant.

Harris was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 21 March, 2022 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.