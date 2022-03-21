Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,320 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / VAPO

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4001345

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On March 19 2022, at approximately 0227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Justin Harris

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 19, 2022 at approximately 0227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a 911 call at the Cortina Inn in the Town of Rutland.

 

While investigating the 911 call, Troopers observed Justin Harris make contact with the plaintiff of an active abuse prevention order on which he was listed as the defendant. 

 

Harris was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 21 March, 2022 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / VAPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.