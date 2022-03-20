Working trip in Kushoniyon district

TAJIKISTAN, March 20 - On March 20, in Kushoniyon district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the Khursandi-2 dekhkan farm and planted a tree in order to create a mulberry garden.

The mulberry garden is being created in order to implement the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in the direction of supporting the cocoon growing sector, for this, 3,700 mulberry tree seedlings will be planted on an area of 2.5 hectares of land using new modern technologies. In this garden, the Marhamat variety will be mainly grown. Dekhkan farm "Khursandi-2" has a total of 5 hectares of land. On the rest of the land plot of this farm, wheat is sown and at the same time they are preparing for the sowing of cotton.

Further in Kushoniyon district, the "Zarrintoj" (Golden Crown) children's educational and entertainment center was commissioned by the head of state.

It was reported that the created educational center consists of 3 floors and is the largest in the region, it has the ability to simultaneously cover the upbringing and education of up to 200 children.

In a new modern institution, which has all the conditions, 15 local residents are provided with permanent jobs, and the children of the district residents will be covered by education and training.

On the same day, President Emomali Rahmon put into operation a multi-storey residential building consisting of 7 floors in the center of Kushoniyon district.

During the construction of a residential building consisting of 40 apartments, 12 local residents were provided with temporary jobs. The total area of the facility is 900 square meters and the apartments consist of 1 and 2 rooms.

According to the information, the first floor of the building is intended for a service center, with its commissioning, several local residents will be employed.

In order to effectively use the facility and provide residents with jobs, a small workshop for the production of plastic doors and windows was created in the basement of the building.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, solemnly handed over the keys to new apartments to two low-income families.

On the first floor of a residential building, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, held a warm meeting and conversation with 150 orphans and people left without guardianship from 5 cities and districts of the Khatlon region, organized a festive dastarkhan for them in honor of Navruz.

Always caring about those in need, the Leader of the Nation congratulated all the children on the International Holiday of Navruz and presented them with valuable gifts.