Conditions of Release Violation / Westminster Barracks

CASE#: 21B105078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation – Title 13 VSA 7559(e)

ACCUSED: Daniel A. Zimmer

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/15/2021, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding Daniel A. Zimmer, 49, of Saxtons River, Vermont, allegedly violating Conditions of Release. These conditions had been set forth from an Aggravated Domestic Assault charge in March 2019, and prior Violation of Conditions of Release charge in July 2019. Investigation revealed that Zimmer had violated the two (2) sets of previously set conditions by attempting contact with the victim. Zimmer was arrested on 03/20/2022, charged with Violating Conditions of Release – a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 7559(e). Zimmer has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland - 522

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600 – Dispatch

(802)498-8920 – Work Cell

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov