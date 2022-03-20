Conditions of Release Violation / Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B105078
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Londonderry, Vermont
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation – Title 13 VSA 7559(e)
ACCUSED: Daniel A. Zimmer
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/15/2021, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding Daniel A. Zimmer, 49, of Saxtons River, Vermont, allegedly violating Conditions of Release. These conditions had been set forth from an Aggravated Domestic Assault charge in March 2019, and prior Violation of Conditions of Release charge in July 2019. Investigation revealed that Zimmer had violated the two (2) sets of previously set conditions by attempting contact with the victim. Zimmer was arrested on 03/20/2022, charged with Violating Conditions of Release – a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 7559(e). Zimmer has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division on 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
