Healthy Fats Coalition Celebrates #NationalHealthyFatsDay, March 21, With Factoids – And By Testing Your Healthy Fats IQ
HFC Supporters Weigh in With Ideas and Suggestions to Mark the DayLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the auspices of the Healthy Fats Coalition (www.healthyfatscoalition.org - HFC) and coinciding with the arrival of spring, March 21 marks the fifth annual #NationalHealthyFatsDay, a celebration of traditional healthy animal fats – pure lard, beef tallow, duck fat, goose fat and the like – that are enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens.
For this year’s observance, HFC supporters are serving up tips, tricks and insights about optimizing the animal fats experience – offering suggestions for further reading, further viewing, further cooking and, of course, further eating.
National Healthy Fats Day is the brainchild of the HFC, a group of like-minded organizations, companies and individuals that have developed a new educational initiative dedicated to the proposition that healthy fats aren’t merely having a moment – they’re here to stay, as an essential part of the American diet. Its mission is simple: affirm that animal fats deserve a central place in the American diet and in the popular imagination. To read what supporters of the Healthy Fats Coalition have to say about this year’s observance, click here: https://bit.ly/NationalHealthyFatsDay
#NationalHealthyFatsDay is of one of three “healthy fat awareness” spots on the calendar, as designated by the HFC. The Coalition also promotes #National Beef Tallow Day on July 13 (coinciding with National French Fry Day) and #National Lard Day, December 8, one day ahead of National Pastry Day, Dec. 9. The HFC’s message for each day: mark the occasion by tasting the difference yourself.
According to the HFC, artificial trans fats are out, and minimally processed farm fats
-- for superior baking, frying and a host of other cooking applications – are most decidedly back. The color, texture and flavor that animal fats impart make them a vastly superior alternative to heavily processed, industrially produced substitutes, the organization notes.
About the Healthy Fats Coalition
The Healthy Fats Coalition (www.healthyfatscoalition.org) is an educational initiative comprised of those who understand that healthy fats are an essential part of the American diet. The HFC’s mission to create an enlightened conversation about the food we eat, though news and editorial commentary, social media conversations, opinion surveys and more. Who supports the Healthy Fats Coalition? Visit http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/supporters/. For more information, please email info@healthyfatscoalition.org.
