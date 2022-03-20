TIME FOR BERLIN-TYPE AIRLIFT OF FOOD & MEDICINE TO UKRAINE CITIES: Weiner & Lasky
EINPresswire.com/ -- Former White House spokesman Robert Weiner and Senior Policy Analyst Ben Lasky just wrote an op-ed featured in OpEdNews in which they argue that it is time for a Berlin-like airlift to provide food and medicine to Ukrainian citizens who desperately need supplies.
Weiner and Lasky begin, "It's time for an Airlift, similar to the Berlin Airlift 1948-49, of food and medicines to major Ukraine cities, especially Kyiv and also other cities where Russia is trying to bomb, fire missiles against civilian living centers and buildings, and starve the entire populations-- what retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey today called a 'war of extinction.'"
They continue, "This is not creating a 'no-fly zone'. As was the Berlin Airlift, it would purely be a mechanism to drop emergency food and medical aid so the civilian population can survive. The planes should be labeled conspicuously in large letters as Humanitarian and Medical Aid so that if Putin shoots any such planes down--the planes should carry and immediately transmit by video such attempts if while flying--world media and people everywhere will see what happened."
They write, "According to a report, 'The Berlin Airlift, 1948-1949' by the Department of State Office of the Historian, 'The Administration calculated that if the Soviets opposed the airlift with force, it would be an act of aggression against an unarmed humanitarian mission...Thus the onus of igniting a conflict between the former allies would be on the aggressor.'"
They explain, "Many Soviet tanks are from convoys Ukraine already blocked and are in the woods. Their effectiveness is now questionable. Putin is not likely to shoot them down any more than he stopped the three EU Prime Ministers of Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic who traveled this week by train to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Putin knows the press coverage against him and Russia would be horrific, since the airlift mission would clearly be purely humanitarian."
They contend, "The parallel continues. According to the State Department Historian, in World War Two, 'the city had been reduced to rubble, shelter and warmth were scarce...and starvation loomed.' The United States launched the Airlift June 26, 1948,calling it 'Operation Vittles,' and the United Kingdom followed two days later with 'Operation Plainfare.'"
Weiner and Lasky conclude, "The State Department Historian's report concludes, 'By spring 1949, the Berlin Airlift proved successful.'"
After the article was published, Weiner and Lasky added in response to a question about going to war if Russia shoots down one of the planes, "We said for the planes to livestream or video and immediately transmit all so if Putin shoots down the planes which we said to big-ly label "FOOD AND MEDICAL AID" he will again be seen as horrific in eyes of the world. And we documented how in Berlin Airlift Russia opposed but did nothing and, per State Department report on the Berlin Airlift we link, "the airlift was successful." Read that State report-- amazing. This was part of our homework for the piece."
LINK TO STATE DEPARTMENT REPORT, "THE BERLIN AIRLIFT, 1948-1949": https://history.state.gov/milestones/1945-1952/berlin-airlift
YouTube, "HOW WEST BERLIN WAS SAVED FROM STARVATION": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka9pAfWJu8A
LINK TO PUBLISHED ARTICLE: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Time-for-Berlin-Like-Airli-by-Robert-Weiner-Food_Food-Crisis_Food-For-The-Poor_Food-Not-Bombs-220319-503.html
