Hartzell Propeller Extends Special $1,000 RAF Discount for Members
Also Contributes $250 to Backcountry Organization
We love this partnership. It’s a real benefit to current RAF supporters, and a welcome incentive to becoming a RAF member.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller is extending a $1,000 discount to members of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers. In addition to the savings for RAF supporters, the propeller manufacturer is making a $250 contribution to the RAF mission for every member who buys a new Hartzell prop for backcountry flying, until the end of 2022.
RAF Chairman John McKenna said, “We are deeply grateful for Hartzell's continued support of the RAF. We love this partnership. It’s a real benefit to current RAF supporters, and a welcome incentive to becoming a RAF member."
“This exclusive offer to RAF members is an excellent way for Hartzell Propeller to continue our long-standing devotion to the excitement and fun of backcountry flying,” said Hartzell President JJ Frigge. “We are excited to be part of the RAF legacy, and we salute their efforts to halt the closure of airstrips and even build some new ones,” he added.
The propellers offered in this partnership include:
The Explorer – three-blade “Raptor” series carbon fiber composite – Available for a number of experimental aircraft
The Voyager – three-blade Aluminum Scimitar – Optimized for the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 fleets
The Pathfinder – three-blade “Raptor” carbon fiber composite – Available for the Cubcrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as the Glasair Sportsman and several other experimental aircraft
The Trailblazer – two-blade or three-blade carbon fiber composite – Available for various aircraft models from American Champion, American Legend, Aviat, Avipro, Cubcrafters, Glasair, Maule, and several other experimental aircraft.
Each of these propellers is designed to maximize performance for backcountry operations, including shorter take-off rolls and better climb rates.
About the Recreational Aviation Foundation
The RAF was founded by a group of Montana pilots who realized the threat of recreational airstrip closure was of national concern. They also recognized there was a need for a unified effort by pilots everywhere to protect public recreational opportunities. The RAF, a 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to preserving existing airstrips and creating new public-use recreational airstrips throughout the United States. For more info see: https://theraf.org/.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
