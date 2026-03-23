Applications Open Earlier for IADA Foundation Business Aviation Scholarships
Students Encouraged To Apply Now Through July15
The earlier application timeline is designed to make it easier for students to learn about the program and apply while they are still on campus and engaged with their aviation studies.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) Foundation has opened the application process for its annual Business Aviation Scholarships earlier than in previous years, giving students more time to apply while they are still actively engaged in their academic programs.
— Lou Seno, executive director of IADA
The scholarships, administered through the IADA Foundation, are designed to help cultivate the next generation of professionals entering the global business aviation industry. Applications are now being accepted through July 15 via the IADA Foundation section of the IADA website.
“The earlier application timeline is designed to make it easier for students to learn about the program and apply while they are still on campus and engaged with their aviation studies,” said Lou Seno, executive director of IADA. “Developing the next generation of ethical, well-educated professionals is essential to the long-term health of the business aircraft resale market and the broader business aviation community.”
Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000 and are available worldwide to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing studies related to careers in business aviation. Eligible fields include Aviation Business Law, Aviation Business Administration, Aviation Maintenance/A&P license, Business/Administration, Data Analytics, Finance, Cyber Security, Marketing and other aviation-related disciplines tied to aircraft sales, marketing, management and operations.
The IADA Foundation’s scholarship initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the industry’s talent pipeline. Earlier this year, the foundation announced it had awarded recent scholarships and grants to 21 students and young professionals, representing approximately $100,000 in total support for business aviation career development.
Through a continuing relationship with Alpha Eta Rho, the collegiate aviation fraternity founded in 1929, the IADA Foundation has expanded its list of approved educational aviation institutions to 85 colleges and universities worldwide. Students from other accredited institutions with relevant aviation coursework are also encouraged to apply.
Eligible applicants must be graduate or full-time undergraduate students (freshman through senior, minimum of 12 credit hours per semester) and maintain a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students may apply directly online through the IADA Foundation section of the IADA website at iada.aero, which also provides additional details on eligibility requirements and participating schools.
Questions
Please contact:
Erika Ingle, IADA Managing Director
Office: 866-284-4744
Email: erika@iada.aero
About the IADA Foundation
The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization affiliated with IADA. The foundation promotes education, leadership development and workforce growth across the global business aircraft resale industry through scholarships, grants and professional development initiatives.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
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