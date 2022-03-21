Megola Signs LOI with Medesol Global LLC
Acquires: Revolutionary durable coatings with persistent anti-microbial and odor control properties
Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON)
This is a big milestone for the company as we not only add new groundbreaking product technologies to our portfolio, but we are building a solid management team that will expand all our product sales”BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megola Inc. (OTC-PINK MGON) Megola, Inc. (“MGON”, “Company”) is a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Eco-Friendly Product Lines entered into a Letter of Intent regarding potential Purchase, License of Intellectual Property, Product Lines, Manufacturing and Other Specified Assets of MEDESOL GLOBAL INC.
“This is a big milestone for the company as we not only add new groundbreaking product technologies to our portfolio, but we are building a solid management team that will expand all our product sales to global markets”, states CEO Robert Gardiner.
Key items:
1) The Purchaser will use diligent commercially reasonable efforts to complete its due diligence efforts within thirty (30) days following the execution in full of this Letter of Intent (the “Diligence Period”).
2) List of MedeSol Global, Inc. Product Lines:
SiO2 Technologies “ProtekSol”: Referred to as Liquid Glass, is based on Silicon Dioxide (SiO2 -quartz glass).
1) Hard Surfaces: Protects, Waterproofs & Keeps Surfaces Cleaner Longer
a. Metal, Stone, Plastic, Glass
2) Textiles: Waterproofs & Protects from UV damage
a. Clothing
b. Medical garments, bedding
c. Furniture & Mattresses
d. Industrial: Canvas, Tents
“MedeSol” Technologies: Innovative water & alcohol-based solutions for extended persistent disinfection in Medical & Commercial/Industrial applications, along with proven odor control. These “highly effective” & “safe to use” anti-microbial solutions are proven to quickly neutralize the most “difficult to Kill” Viruses & Bacteria months after application.
1) Odor Control:
a. Pet, Home, Auto, Commercial
2) Food Security
a. Extends life of produce from field to market
b. Deodorizes home and commercial refrigerators while extending life of produce
3) Persistent Surface Disinfectants
MedeSol + ProtekSol Technologies: These two technologies are fully compatible with each other. Together they provide extremely durable coating
with persistent anti-microbial and odor control properties.
MedeSol + ProtekSol + Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs)
Creates very cost effective, safe, odorless, and anti-microbial “revolutionary” products:
a. Diapers & Feminine Hygiene Products: Eliminates Odors, Prevents enzymes from creating ammonia
b. Absorbent Pads for Home & Hospital: Eliminates odors, Anti-microbial
c. Bio-Hazard Spill Pads & Granules: Neutralizes bacteria & viruses while cleaning up spills
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding MGON's plans, objectives, future opportunities for MGON's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding MGON's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond MGON's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
