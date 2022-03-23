Submit Release
Faraday: accessible security for the 99%

Faraday cybersecurity tool works to make security accessible by improving how security is done.

Security has been available for the 1%. We believe that creating Open Source technologies and added value services that can help start addressing the problems of the 99%”
— Federico Kirschbaum
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-profile data breaches have risen in the last few years. Meanwhile, there is a significant shortage of security experts in the market, and the main victims of cyber attacks are the 99% of companies with restricted access to cybersecurity resources.

In this context, we’re glad to present Faraday’s new version, now available for professional and corporate subscriptions, as well as for our free personal plan.

Faraday works to make security accessible by transforming how security is done. While it’s not possible to build infallible security, resources may be optimized to make the best out of a company’s security ecosystem. The platform allows teams to manage all cybersecurity from the same place, making security scalable, efficient, agile and accessible.

Its new version is cloud based and has an intuitive UI, thought to make security processes more comfortable.

Faraday v4 now allows you to perform a security scan with just a click, as well as analyzing, tagging and assigning vulnerabilities. This makes it the go-to platform for teams to incorporate security into their development process.

Vulnerabilities are shown on a dashboard that eases the key evaluation, classification, and triaging steps. General analytics on vulnerabilities may be displayed and compared between workspaces to address strategic decisions.

To save your teams’ time and build scalable solutions, here are other features that might help you:

We fit your size: five workspaces to expand your security possibilities. Compare workspaces in a single grid view. Save time and automate your reporting options with our customized reports. Communicate easily by sharing a workspace with other users. Easy management of duplicate vulnerabilities across scanning tools. Advanced filters and search bar. Integrate scanning tools directly into your workspace with the guidance of our friendly agent's wizard.

Don’t miss a single thing. We added a notifications icon to help you keep up with your team. No need for installation, available on our cloud.

Get started by creating an account today for free.

