Wifi Co-inventor gets UAE Golden Visa.
Futira Ltd LLC is pleased to announce that Dubai has awarded its Canadian/Egyptian founder, Dr. Hatem Zaghloul, the Golden Visa.
The golden visa is a special United Arab Emirates 10-year residency given to foreign investors in the country and also to scientific and cultural figures.
Dr. Hatem Zaghloul was welcomed to the GDRFA headquarters where he received the UAE Golden visa in recognition of his scientific entrepreneurship in the field of WIFI and advanced technologies.
"I am very happy with this visa. I extend my sincere appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, for his support of scientists and innovators.” Zaghloul said, “The speed with which the visa was granted is unparalleled. We are in the process of opening the headquarters for our telecommunications and cryptocurrency projects here in Dubai to capitalize on the phenomenal support the Emirate is giving to high tech and innovative businesses.”
Dr. Hatem Zaghoul has already established Futira Investments LLC in the Dubai Economic Circle to be the headquarters for his newest project: connecting the unconnected in the developing countries using novel mesh WiFi, special 4G configurations, and blockchain to reduce the cost of the systems. These mobile networks will be financed from the proceeds of selling the Futira Token from Futira Ltd LLC of Georgia.
About Futira:
Futira is issuing the Futira token to finance building telecommunications networks in poor countries and help connect the unconnected. It is founded by Mr. Hani Hebashi, a real estate magnate in Georgia, and Dr.Hatim Zaghloul, the co-inventor of high-speed mobile telecommunications including WiFi, 3G, 4G, WiMAX, and 5G.
Futira will be the sole means to pay for network services; this is to assure demand, and Futira will eventually be able to be used for cash transfers and payments as market penetration increases. Futira use should increase the demand for the tokens which is good for the users and investors.
The Futira Token, FUT, is available for purchasing through Pancakeswap or any of the company’s channels on the internet.
At the current stage, Futira Token (FUT) is available for trade on Pancakeswap.
Find more information on websites Futiracoin, Inovatian
