GreenZone & AEssenseGrows Formalize Precision Medical Cannabis Service Partnership: Cannabis Expo 2022 – Cape Town, SA

At last year’s Cannabis Expo, AEssenseGrows & GreenZone received an overwhelming response to their precision aeroponics, full-service farming, & controlled environment services Fully Automated Cloning with the AEtrium-2.1 SmartFarm Grow Room Facility – FarmaGrowers, South Africa

Hoping to Repeat Their $20M Dollar Project Pipeline from CANNABIS EXPO 2021!

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenZone and AEssenseGrows are formalizing their business relationship for the southern African continent at the Cannabis Expo 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa from March 24-27. This team will deliver complete production facility support for GMP/GACP precision medical cannabis. Building off of the success of the Business Initiator R&D systems introduced at the show in 2021, the partnership is adding Good Manufacturing Procedures and Good Agricultural Collection Practices for 1, 2, 4, and 8 Ton production operations. The GreenZone/AessenseGrows alliance offers the complete range of GMP/GACP designs, Drawings, Earth Works, Construction, Grow Equipment & Lights, Systems for Water Treatment, HVAC, Security, and Post-Harvest (Trim, Packaging, and Testing) equipment & services.

The response to the joint services offering was well beyond expectations at the CANNABIS EXPO 2021 creating a $20M pipeline, so the team is motivated to look for additional ways to align their efforts culminating in today’s announcement.

GreenZone has a demonstrated history as the leading crop management supplier in South Africa. Bringing expertise in GMP and GACP controlled environment agriculture certification, GreenZone understands production design execution from construction through environmental control and shipments. When combined with the AEssenseGrows AEtrium System & Guardian Grow Manager software, these designs offer precision results with yields, potency, and unmatched profitability.

Jaco Lingenfelder, managing director, GreenZone, stated, “We have many projects in the works with AEssenseGrows and we will deliver on all aspects of these operations for our customers.”

Michael Jorgensen, Managing Director, EMEA, AEssenseGrows, agreed, “We are in this business to help our customers be successful. Our relationship with GreenZone provides a superior range of services unmatched in Africa. We bring customers turnkey designs in every capacity.”

About GreenZone

Greenzone, established in South Africa in 1992, is a leading greenhouse manufacturer and agricultural product importer offering a wide range of crop management solutions to growers with international quality standards. We deliver expertise and innovation with our international suppliers and partners. For more information, visit: https://www.GreenZone.co.za.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Silicon Valley. AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseGrows.com.