LANA CONDOR UNVEILED AS ‘GRAZIA USA’ SPRING COVER STAR
Lana Condor wears Oscar De La Renta set, La Silla shoes and De Beers jewelry on the cover of Grazia USA Spring Fashion Issue
Lana Condor wears CHANEL dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and De Beers jewelry for exclusive Grazia USA Spring Fashion Issue cover shoot
Lana Condor wears Dolce & Gabbana dress Le Silla heels and De Beers jewelry for exclusive Grazia USA Spring Fashion Issue cover shoot
Emerging actress Lana Condor talks Asian representation, engagement, and new movie, Moonshot, in exclusive interview with Grazia USA. Available nationwide NOW.
The Grazia USA “Spring Fashion” issue, with a domineering and industry-leading 356-pages, celebrates the latest and greatest from global runways, along with a special focus on HOPE — the people and products changing the world for the better.
“Lana is a modern mogul for the rising generation,” said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group, the publisher of Grazia USA. “She is authentic, intentional, and driven. Our Spring print issue is a celebration of brands and people who are championing positive change, and Lana really personifies that movement.”
Wearing an Oscar De La Renta set, La Silla shoes and De Beers jewelry, Condor sat down with Grazia USA correspondent, Maggie Kim, for an exclusive cover interview to discuss everything from Asian representation to her engagement to longtime boyfriend, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, and her latest leading lady role opposite Riverdale heartthrob, Cole Sprouse, in HBO Max’s new romantic comedy, Moonshot, out March 31.
When it comes to love in real life, the off-screen bride-to-be tells Grazia USA it’s the opposite of fireworks and drama: “There’s this weird misconception that love has to be difficult,” she muses. “It’s messy and painful and there’s so much passion, your world burns down. It’s beautiful on paper, but it’s not right. Love should feel safe and comfortable. With Anthony, I feel like I’m in a cocoon. Love doesn’t need to break you apart.”
At just 24-years old, Condor could well be this generation’s Molly Ringwald, an atypical romantic lead who usually gets the guy, but she’s also a remarkable woman who just produced her first TV series Boo, Bitch, on Netflix, in which she also stars.
Speaking of her latest leading lady role in HBO Max’s new romantic comedy, Moonshot, Condor confesses her childhood dream was to be an astronaut. “That was what I was so initially drawn to with Moonshot,” she says. “Matt Damon goes to space, but when do college kids get to do it?”
With an already significant career under her designer belt. Condor also tells Grazia USA she spent much of the pandemic, like most of us, reflecting on meaning and happiness. When asked about her hopes for the future, she says with clarity, “If anything, the past few years have taught us that the future is so unstable and everything can change on a dime. I’m working so hard at keeping the dream alive, being happy with just the present moment and not being afraid to make plans for the future.”
The full interview with Condor is published in the “Spring Fashion” issue of Grazia USA, alongside special editorial features with admirable changemakers including; Singer-Songwriter Trevor Daniel, President of Amazon Fashion Dr. Muge Erdirik Dogan, Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry, Nike’s Chief Talent, Diversity, & Culture Officer Felicia Mayo, IMG’s Fashion Division, and more.
In keeping with the luxury-inspired editorial content, the Grazia USA Spring issue also features a curated list of high-end designer advertisers and trusted brands including (in alphabetical order): American Ballet Theatre, AnOnlyChild, Armani, Bentley, Boost Lab, Cartier, Corcoran, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, Guess, Hedgerow Exclusive, Knewz, Lafayette 148, Le Vian, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Malibu Beach Inn, Omega, Prada, Project Unfollow, and WelleCo.
“Our distribution model provides like-minded brands a significant value proposition to connect with influential and affluent connoisseurs,” said Maria Eliason, Executive Director of Fashion and Luxury of Grazia USA.
“In the months leading up to our publication, we—along with many in the category— mourned as industry competitors ceased operations. As an industry, success breeds success. Where others have stopped, Grazia USA represents a bold and elite new offering, both offline and online. We are committed to providing engaging content and experiences to users across various platforms.”
Grazia USA reaches a rate base of 465 thousand Americans who are the most affluent and influential individuals who reside in the top 10 markets in the country and are responsible for 50% of the nation’s wealth and luxury spending. The keepsake edition is also available for purchase now on newsstands at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide as well as premium point-of-sale retailers. Alternatively, users can subscribe via email at contact@graziausa.com.
Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. Leading analyst, Samir Husni, awarded Grazia USA the best magazine launch in the United States in 2021, commenting it is a “much-needed infusion to the world of magazines in general and the fashion magazine sector, in particular.”
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence, and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
Press Department
Pantheon Media Group
press@graziausa.com