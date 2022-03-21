GTS achieves AWS Advanced Service Partner tier accreditation

GTS is thrilled to announce its inclusion in AWS Think Big for Small Business Program

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Technology Solutions (GTS), a value-added reseller, system integrator, developer, and managed service provider, is humbled and honored to announce Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Service Partner Tier Accreditation and its inclusion in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Think Big for Small Business (TBSB) Program. The AWS Advanced Partner designation recognizes the top AWS Partners that demonstrate expertise in AWS technologies, proven experience building software solutions, and provides exceptional customer experiences.

GTS participates in the Think Big for Small Business Program (TBSB) which offers small and minority-owned AWS Partners unique access to business, technical, and marketing enablement support. With the TBSB program GTS achieved the Advanced Partner level, which helps offset the expenses of developing products and services to allow innovation and an overall enhancement of services. Additionally, discounts provided by TBSB allows GTS to continue to provide best-in-class service at a highly competitive price point.

To learn more about AWS, please visit www.aws.amazon.com.

“Our AWS Advanced Partner status not only strengthens our relationship with AWS, but it also accelerates the digital transformation we deliver, and new and innovative ways for our clients to delight their customers.”, says Todd Takada, Director of Cloud Technology at Global Technology Solutions, LLC. “This inclusion says loud and clear that at GTS we are on a mission to help our customers lower business costs, improve efficiency, and innovate at scale”.

Advanced partner status and inclusion in the TBSB program furthers GTS’s mission to help enterprises with best-in-class cloud services, cloud operation, networking, data engineering, and a host of other cloud services over AWS.

“Customers come to GTS because of our proven record of developing cloud-native applications and managing the cloud infrastructure to deliver end-to-end solutions. Long term, our customers stay with GTS once they have experienced how we dive deep within their processes to enable true customized digital transformation of their specific workflows” says Tony Colombo, VP Sales and Business Development at Global Technology Solutions, LLC. “We are uniquely positioned to help our customers with their cloud journey.”

About Global Technology Solutions

Global Technology Solutions, LLC refuels the customer experiences through the power of cloud and AI. We strive to provide frictionless experiences to our customers, employees, and partner community. Our mission is to foster customer trust and loyalty by humanizing technology.

To learn more about Global Technology Solutions, please visit www.globo-tek.com.

Contact