GTS Announces AWS Select Consulting Partner Status in AWS Partner Network (APN)

Global Technology Solutions

GTS is thrilled to announce its inclusion in AWS Public Sector Program

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Technology Solutions (GTS), a value-added reseller, system integrator, developer, and managed service provider, is humbled and honored to announce Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Consulting Partner Status and its inclusion in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Program. Through this relationship, GTS will be able to bring the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to its existing state and local government customers in helping provide a better customer experience for their citizens.

“I feel proud and privileged with our inclusion in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Program. At GTS we persevere to humanize technology, to provide effortless experience to our customers, and to enhance citizen’s experience,” says Ram Agarwal, President & CEO at Global Technology Solutions, LLC. “This inclusion says loud and clear that at GTS we are on a mission to help our public sector customers lower business costs, improve efficiency, and innovate at scale”.

GTS prides itself in premise and cloud omni-channel customer experience technology expertise. Over a past few years, GTS has worked with various state and local governments and helped deliver a wide range of premise and cloud solutions.

“A strong focus on customer experience, a highly technical team and proven expertise in enabling businesses to future-proof the decisions they make today are key factors contributing to our continued success,” says Abdullah Syed, Director of Business Development at Global Technology Solutions. “We are uniquely positioned to help our customers with their cloud journey.”

ABOUT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, LLC

Global Technology Solutions, LLC refuels the customer experiences through the power of cloud and AI. GTS is a system integrator and reseller of Genesys Cloud Contact Center, UiPath Robotic Process Automation software, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud solutions. GTS strives to provide frictionless experiences to its customers, employees, and partner community. Its mission is to foster customer trust and loyalty by humanizing technology.

To learn more about Global Technology Solutions, please visit www.globo-tek.com.