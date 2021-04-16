Global Technology Solutions Announces Business Partnership with UiPath

Global Technology Solutions

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Technology Solutions (GTS), a value-added reseller, system integrator, developer, and managed service provider, is humbled and honored to announce Business Partnership with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. Through this relationship GTS will be able to help its customer automate at scale and reclaim hours from mundane activities.

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading RPA solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed.

“This is a very proud moment for us. Over the years we have helped State and Local Governments automate their customer front-door at scale. Through this partnership we not only will help our customer automate their back-office but also connect front-office and back-office to provide exceptional experience to its constituents”, says Ram Agarwal, President & CEO at Global Technology Solutions, LLC. “This partnership crystalizes the fact that at GTS we are on a mission to connect people, technology and process through robotic process automation”.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology helps businesses and its employees to automate mundane and repetitive tasks thereby reclaiming time for higher value tasks.

“The entire world went digital overnight during pandemic. We witnessed that businesses can no longer depend on legacy systems or manual work. Organizations need digital technologies and automation to stay relevant” says Tony Colombo, VP Business Development & Sales at Global Technology Solutions. “We are uniquely positioned to help our customers with their automation journey - effortlessly.”

To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, LLC

Global Technology Solutions, LLC refuels the customer experiences through the power of cloud and AI. GTS is a system integrator and reseller of Genesys Cloud Contact Center, UiPath Robotic Process Automation software, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud solutions. GTS strives to provide frictionless experiences to its customers, employees, and partner community. Its mission is to foster customer trust and loyalty by humanizing technology.

To learn more about Global Technology Solutions, please visit www.globo-tek.com.