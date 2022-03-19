Submit Release
UPDATED NEWS RELEASE // FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION // CAMBRIDGE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22A1001586

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: March 17, 2022

LOCATION: 823 Westman Road Cambridge, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation Update

 

VICTIM: Craig Hall

AGE: 70

ADDRESS: Cambridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF UPDATE:

The victim involved in the fire on March 17, 2022 has been identified at Craig Hall, 70 years of age, from Cambridge, VT. 

The origin and cause investigation is still ongoing.  However the fire does not appear to be a criminal incident.

The Vermont State Police will provide updates as more information becomes available.

 

 

 

ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE

 

 

DATE/TIME: March 17, 2022 at 1204 hours

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Identity pending

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 1204 hours the Cambridge Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 823 Westman Road. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the detached shop/barn completely involved with fire. While conducting overhaul operations, firefighters discovered human remains within the structure.  

 

This fire and fatality are currently under investigation by the Vermont State Police.  The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, and an autopsy is pending.

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit will return to the fire scene on March 18, 2022 to conduct and origin and cause examination. 

 

There is no further information available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

 

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

 

To request a copy of a report follow this link:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

