FDLE requests tips from public in Pensacola gun shop investigation

For Immediate Release March 19, 2022

FDLE has received multiple citizen complaints concerning Don’s Gun Shop in Pensacola. We are currently looking into the allegations in a joint investigation with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).   We believe members of the public may have additional information that could aid in our investigation.   If you have any information that could be pertinent to our case, please contact FDLE Pensacola at (850) 595-2100. 

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

