The DSEDJ announced class suspension for cross-border teachers and students living in designated areas, which are adjusted dynamically in response to the adjustment of the sealed, controlled and prevention areas in Zhuhai and Zhongshan

MACAU, March 19 - Due to the adjustment of the sealed, controlled and prevention areas in Zhuhai City and Zhongshan City in response to the epidemic, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will implement measures to suspend face-to-face class teaching for cross-border teachers and students (of tertiary education institutions and non-tertiary education schools) who have lived in the designated areas within the past 14 days. The school return date will be announced in due course in accordance with changes in the epidemic situation. To prevent epidemic outbreaks in schools, the aforementioned students will be engaged in home learning instead, and flexibility will be exercised to handle their assessment.

The DSEDJ urges schools and parents to pay close attention to the latest arrangements for the sealed, controlled and prevention areas announced by the authorities of Zhuhai City and Zhongshan City. In accordance with the aforementioned mechanism, the DSEDJ will implement measures to suspend teachers and students living in the corresponding areas from returning to school. In view of the increased risks of the epidemic, the DSEDJ urges cross-border teachers and students to go between home and school according to the principle of “Point-to-Point” in school days and avoid going out at weekends and in the holidays as much as possible, unless it is necessary. In addition, parents are advised to take their minor children to receive COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible to protect the health and lives of their children.