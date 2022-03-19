Submit Release
Series of activities of the 41st Macao Green Week cancelled

MACAU, March 19 - In response to the development of the epidemic situation of the neighbouring regions and to facilitate the overall epidemic prevention and control work, the opening ceremony of the 41st Macao Green Week, originally scheduled for the afternoon on 20 March in Avenida da Praia, Taipa, and over 20 activities during the green week including tree planting, distribution of plants, ecological experience and workshops, are cancelled. The public are advised to note the relevant information and facilitate epidemic prevention and control work together.

