Preservation and Display Area of the Archaeological Remains of the Pit on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro reopens on 17 May
MACAU, May 15 - The protective backfilling works on the Preservation and Display Area of the Archaeological Remains of the Pit on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro have been concluded recently, and the area will reopen to the public on 17 May.
For enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.