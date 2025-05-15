Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – April 2025

MACAU, May 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (15 May) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP229.2 billion (USD28.68 billion) at the end of April 2025. The reserves decreased by 2.8% from the revised value of MOP235.8 billion (USD29.43 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-April 2025 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 87.7% of pataca M2 at end-March 2025.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 1.52 points both month-on-month and year-on-year to 103.7 in April 2025, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.