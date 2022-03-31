Local Military Veteran joins Twin City Team Developing New Original Musical.
PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical will have you dancing in the aisle and humming long after you leave the theatre.
This is an opportunity of a lifetime. Working with professional musicians and a production company committed to creating art for the stage, is a dream come true.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Marine Corps veteran Tom David Barna of Eagle Lake, Minnesota has joined three Twin City musicians who have developed a new stage musical under the new works division of Melody Bay Productions, LLC.
PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical is the original three-year brainchild of James Gutzman, President, Melody Bay Productions, LLC and based on the collective life experiences of Alex Twum, Ray Evangelista and James Gutzman, three Twin City musicians, lyricists and composers.
And to bring their original music to the live stage, Melody Bay Productions, LLC brought in Minnesota playwright Tom David Barna to write the book and develop a storyline, set to the music developed by Twum, Evangelista and Gutzman. “We conducted a nationwide search for a writer and couldn’t be more happy with Barna as our literary collaborator,” according to Gutzman.
Barna, reflecting on his good fortunes, “This is an opportunity of a lifetime. Working with professional musicians and a production company committed to creating art for the stage, is a dream come true.”
Barna retired from the Marine Corps after serving for twenty two years around the world to include deployments to the Middle East during the Gulf War I and the Afghanistan wars.
PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical follows the return of college students to their Midwest campus for the first time since the breakout of a global pandemic. Their story follows the challenges students face while renewing friendships, falling in love for the first time, navigating a new curriculum and preparing for the fall semester music auditions.
Melody Bay Productions welcomes all inquiries from local and regional theatre companies interested in bringing PEOPLE-R-READY-The Musical to their stage.
