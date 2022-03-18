Submit Release
News Search

There were 110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,104 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin

CANADA, March 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin, and wished him and the people of Ireland a happy Saint Patrick’s Day.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach strongly condemned Russia’s ongoing military aggression against Ukraine, and praised the courage and leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. The two leaders discussed the work their governments and people are doing to support Ukrainians fleeing the war and help Ukraine defend itself. They agreed to further coordinate with partners and allies to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Taoiseach Martin spoke of the current global challenges related to energy prices and food security, and the leaders agreed to further collaborate to secure reliable value chains as part of net-zero climate objectives. Both leaders underlined the strength and unity of democratic nations in response to Russia’s aggression, and Prime Minister Trudeau stressed to need to further counter disinformation globally. The Prime Minister and Taoiseach agreed to work together to further protect and promote democratic values, human rights, and the rules-based international system.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Taoiseach Martin agreed to continue coordinating closely on efforts with allies and partners to put an end to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.