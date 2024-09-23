Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul

CANADA, September 23 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Governor Hochul underscored the strong economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between Canada and New York State. In 2023, two-way trade exceeded $50 billion, and Canadian-owned companies employed tens of thousands of people across the State of New York.

The two leaders discussed their mutual interest in strengthening critical mineral value chains to support advanced manufacturing and the deployment of clean energy projects. The Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s supply of clean energy to New York State through the Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line, as well as our partnership through the semiconductor manufacturing corridor between New York State and Bromont, Quebec. Both leaders emphasized the need to maintain the highest environmental and social standards in government and business practices, including by working with Indigenous partners in the development of natural resource projects.

The Prime Minister and the Governor discussed the ongoing housing crisis in both countries and the need to build more homes, faster, to meet the demand of growing communities. The Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s $4.4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund, which is helping to cut red tape and build more than 100,000 new homes across Canada over the next three years.

The leaders welcomed opportunities for continued collaboration between the Government of Canada and the State of New York to advance their shared goals of economic prosperity and environmental sustainability on both sides of the border.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Governor Hochul agreed to remain in close and regular contact.