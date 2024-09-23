Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Malala Yousafzai

CANADA, September 23 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, co-founder of Malala Fund, and Honorary Canadian citizen Malala Yousafzai, on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Ms. Yousafzai discussed the state of gender equality around the world. They expressed their shared concern for women and girls living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, including the 1.4 million girls who are being denied access to education.

The two agreed that the rollback of the rights of women and girls demands an urgent and co-ordinated response from the international community, including through increased support for women’s rights organizations. Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Ms. Yousafzai for her international leadership on advancing access to quality education for women and girls, and he reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to continue promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls globally.