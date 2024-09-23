Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Haiti Garry Conille

CANADA, September 23 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Garry Conille, on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

Ahead of their participation at the High-Level Meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed progress made by Prime Minister Conille and the Transitional Presidential Council toward restoring democracy, security, and stability in Haiti. The two leaders agreed on the importance of ongoing work to hold free and fair elections in the country.

The prime ministers underscored the need for international partners to address the funding gap for the UN-authorized Multinational Security Support mission, which aims to provide much-needed relief to the Haitian people. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed his longstanding support for Haitian-led solutions to the ongoing crises the country is facing, emphasized Canada’s commitment to helping re-establish peace and security in Haiti, and looked forward to furthering progress throughout Canada’s presidency of ECOSOC for the 2024-25 session.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Conille reaffirmed the strong bond between Canada and Haiti and agreed to remain in regular contact.