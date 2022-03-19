Arrests Made in Robbery and Carjacking Offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in Robbery and Carjacking offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 5:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Swann Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-181-897

Unarmed Carjacking/ Theft One: On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 9:38 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, in the 1900 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects attempted to take the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The suspects took property from the vehicle then fled the scene on foot. CCN: 21-182-013

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Friday, February 11, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the victim’s vehicle was taken by the suspects in the 1600 block of Belmont Street, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-020-033

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 22-022-011

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 9:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 22-023-883

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 10:25 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 2200 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 22-023-903