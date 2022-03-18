Submit Release
Take Home Naloxone Now Available At 225 Locations In 76 Communities Across Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to expand public access to free Take Home Naloxone kits to help prevent overdose deaths in our province.

Free Take Home Naloxone kits are now available at more than 70 pharmacies across Saskatchewan.

Naloxone can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, potentially providing the time for medical help to arrive. Residents who are at risk of an opioid overdose, or friends and family who may witness an opioid overdose, can now receive free training and naloxone kits from more local pharmacists.

"The loss of any life to overdose is a tragedy" Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. "These are our friends, our family members and our neighbours,. Our government remains committed to expanding access to overdose prevention services and harm reduction supplies including Take Home Naloxone kits."

Free Take Home Naloxone kits are now available in more than 76 communities across the province at 225 locations including 71 pharmacies, as well as fixed and mobile harm reduction sites.  Since the Take Home Naloxone Program started in 2015, more than 29,000 Take Home Naloxone kits have been distributed, with more than 6,800 confirmed to have been used to temporarily reverse an overdose event.

For more information on free Take Home Naloxone kits, including a list of sites where they are available, visit saskatchewan.ca/overdose.

The Ministry of Health asks all those using street drugs to not use alone.  Use the buddy system or call the National Overdose Response Service (1-888-688-6677).

In the event of an overdose, call 911.  Under the Good Samaritan Act, you will not be charged for possession of an illegal substance if you are calling for assistance during an overdose.

