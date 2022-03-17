Gov. Cox assembles organizing committee for the new One Utah Health Collaborative

SALT LAKE CITY (March 17, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox has named 13 community members to an executive team charged with creating a framework for the One Utah Health Collaborative, an effort to reduce health care costs and improve equitable health outcomes which the governor launched last November.

This new group of volunteers will facilitate a collaborative process to set statewide health goals, create a governance structure, set benchmarks and establish accountability measures with the goal of presenting its recommendations to the administration by July 2022. These individuals were selected based on their personal insights and community mindset and not on the basis of their professional affiliations.

“These volunteers are generously giving their time and expertise to form a groundbreaking and workable approach to cost-efficient, innovative health care,” Gov. Cox said. “Utahns deserve this patient-centered approach and I’m extremely grateful to this group of talented individuals for taking on this important organizational task.”

Members of the organizing committee include Gov. Spencer Cox; Rich Saunders, (co-chair) chief innovation officer, state of Utah; Ryan Morley (co-chair), partner, SpringTide Ventures; Scott Barlow, CEO, Revere Health; Greg Bell, president, Utah Hospital Association; Marc Bennett, CEO, Comagine; Amanda Covington, chief of corporate affairs, Larry H. Miller Group; RyLee Curtis, director of community engagement, University of Utah Health; Sebastian de Freitas, multicultural relations program partner, Select Health; Michelle Hofmann, MD, deputy director, Utah Department of Health; Chet Loftis, managing director, PEHP Health and Benefits; Betty Sawyer, community engagement coordinator, Project Success Coalition; Oreta Tupola, community health worker coordinator, Utah Public Health Association; and Sarah Woolsey, MD, chief medical officer, Association for Utah Community Health.

Chairs of supporting committees include Natalie Gochnour, director, Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; Chris Klomp, co-founder, Collective Medical; Rich McKeown, co-founder, Leavitt Partners; and Shannon Connor Phillips, MD, president, Intermountain Medical Group.

Download a copy of this press release here.

